Watch: Vande Bharat express suffers 'jammed wheel' Published on: 38 minutes ago

Bulandshahr: The Vande Bharat Express faced a technical on Saturday after its wheel was jammed and was halted at Wair Railway Station near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the ground staff detected the fault and alerted the operations control room to halt the train. The express train was delayed for about five hours due to a technical fault. The passengers were shifted to the Shatabdi Express and other trains.