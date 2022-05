.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a door-to-door campaign in Champawat for the upcoming by-election in the Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister interacted with people at several places as he roamed around on a motorcycle. He stopped at a tea shop and spoke to voters. Dhami was accompanied by former MLA Kailash Gahatodi and other BJP workers.