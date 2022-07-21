.

Watch: UP roadways bus rams into petrol pump, leaves several injured Published on: 6 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A UP Roadways bus on Wednesday lost control and rammed into a petrol pump in Bijnor. Several people were left injured after the accident. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the site. Now, the video of the incident has gone viral. The incident dates back to July 4, In the video, a pickup driver was trying to reverse his vehicle after filling fuel. Meanwhile, a speeding UP Roadways bus enters the petrol pump and rams into the pickup, and then damages the fuel pump. An Innova car parked on the other side of the pump was also damaged. Video shows a person getting trapped between the bus and pickup as the collision happens, but by God's grace, no casualty was reported. However, several people suffered injuries.