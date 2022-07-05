.

Watch: UP man thrashes police officer at Mainpuri police station Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a young man losing his temper during an argument at the premises of a police station in the Miapuri area of Uttar Pradesh is going viral. The man can be seen beating up a police officer in the video. As informed by Madhuvan Kumar, ASP Mainpuri, the man was called in by the police for the counselling of a domestic violence case when he lost his calm and grew violent. The man's family has informed the police that he is mentally unstable, which the police have said will be taken into consideration after being supported with documented proof of the same. The man in concern has also been detained.