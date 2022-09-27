.

Anurag Thakur plays on a swing with a child, lets her inaugurate park Published on: 48 minutes ago

Hamirpur (HP): Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen having a jolly time in Himachal as he became friends with a child and made her inaugurate a park. Anurag, who is on a visit to the Sujanpur Assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh, was seen sitting on a swing with the child on his lap. He inaugurated Maryada Purushottam Vatika in Beed Bagehra in Sujanpur during which he made the little girl cut the ribbon.