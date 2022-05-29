.

Cricketing sensation Umran Malik accorded warm welcome in Jammu Published on: 1 hours ago

A special program was organized by the Gujjar Nagar Mohalla Welfare Committee to welcome Umran Malik in a grand manner to Jammu on Saturday, following his selection to the Team India. Hundreds of people gathered in Gujjar Nagar to celebrate the occasion and people danced to foot-tapping drum beats and also distributed sweets. The fast bowler was congratulated by people as he was going to play for India against South Africa in the upcoming domestic T-20 series. "Malik has made us proud with his hard work and talent and surely, he is going be a new sensation in the cricketing world," said locals to ETV Bharat.