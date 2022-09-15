.

Watch: Two women get into violent scuffle over toll tax Published on: 7 hours ago

Two women got into a violent scuffle at the Nashik Pimpalgaon toll booth, the video of which is doing rounds on social media. As per the received information, one of the women is the wife of a CRPF officer, while the other woman is an official deployed at the toll booth. The police officer's wife was reportedly on a trip to Pune with her family, along with her husband and two children. On Wednesday evening, the toll booth official demanded the officer pay the toll tax, in response to which he presented his government card and requested to leave his private vehicle without payment. When the female official refused and insisted that he pay the toll, the CRPF official's wife interfered and got into a verbal argument with the tollwoman. As the dispute escalated, both the women got into a fight at the toll booth. The matter was pacified at a police station where both parties were asked to calm their tempers down.