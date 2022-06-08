.

RPF staff rescue woman from falling onto tracks while boarding moving train Published on: 22 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A female passenger was rescued by two RPF constables at Betul Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh. The woman was traveling by Patliputra Express. When the train arrived at Betul's platform number 2, the woman got down to get some water. Meanwhile, the train started moving, in a panic, the woman tried to board the moving train, but she tripped. Alert RPF constables Kapil Dev Jharbde and Sunil Kumar Paswan immediately reached the woman and pulled her out. Meanwhile, the guard also stopped the train by applying an emergency brake. The constables handed over the woman to her family members safely.