Published on: 18 minutes ago

A wild elephant tried to attack tourists in Kabini Backwaters in Karnataka's Bangalore city on Thursday evening. The entire episode was captured by one of the tourists which shows the magnificent animal charging at the safari vehicle. As the tusker kept charging, witty driver reversed the vehicle as an evasive maneuver. Much to the relief of the tourists, the animal abandoned the short-hot-chase.