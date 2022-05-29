.

Truck rams into biker near Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, drags on the bike Published on: 20 minutes ago

Bilaspur: The horrifying video of a road accident has surfaced from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The clip from NH 49 between Bilaspur and Masturi displays a truck speeding ahead towards the camera, when a biker attempts to cross the busy stretch onto the next lane. What follows can be termed miraculous, as the biker is seen being thrown off to the roadside upon impact, while the truck drags the two-wheeler on for a good 10 seconds before coming to a halt. As per information, the incident took place in the Torwa police station area, with the cops initiating action against the truck driver.