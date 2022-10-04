.

Watch: TRS Legislator distributes alcohol and chicken as Dussehra gifts in Warangal Published on: 12 minutes ago

A Legislator from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi here distributed alcohol bottles along with living chickens as Dussehra gifts among 200 laborers at the Warangal center. Rajanala Srihari, who came up with this unique way of securing people's liking towards his party, was criticized by many for promoting alcohol consumption despite belonging to the ruling party in the state. The leader, however, has ascertained that he finds nothing wrong with it. He further expressed confidence in Chief Minister KCR's work and said he shall definitely become the Prime Minister soon. The video of this 'gift distribution' is going viral on social media, with the laborers lined up, each receiving a small bottle of alcohol with a living chicken.