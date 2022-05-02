.

Watch: Tourists in Jim Corbett National Park narrowly escape elephant attack

An interesting video has surfaced from the Dhikala zone of the Jim Corbett National Park, wherein the tourists in a canter safari narrowly escaped an elephant attack after a panic outcry. During a usual Safari in the park, an elephant from a herd suddenly ran towards the canter in an attempt to attack it. The driver reversed the canter to escape the attack, as the elephant kept approaching. Meanwhile, the passengers started shouting in panic. The elephant, after hearing them shout, stopped for a moment and took another path, thus narrowly averting a mishap.