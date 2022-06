.

Watch: Three thieves robbing a man at knife point in ATM

Three people robbed a young man of Rs 1.87 lakh and a mobile phone in an ATM in Surat's Sachin GIDC region at a knife-point. The entire incident was captured on the ATM's CCTV camera. Following the event, a complaint was filed at the Sachin GIDC police station. A case has been registered against three unknown persons. Police are investigating the matter.