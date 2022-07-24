.

Watch: Thieves enter Jaipur jewellery store, decamp with diamonds, cash Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A clip recently emerged from Rajasthan's Jaipur, displaying two thieves entering a jewelry store, at midnight and polishing off diamonds worth Rs 90 lakhs and Rs 3 lakh in cash before leaving the store. CCTV cameras inside the shop, located in the city's Mount Road area, show the duo making their way into the shop at around 2 am on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. The footage shows one of the thieves checking out for any obstacles while carrying what looks like a lock-picking instrument, before noticing the CCTV camera and turning it upwards to avoid being detected.