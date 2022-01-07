.

Watch: The Majestic View From Vanjangi Hills Published on: 3 hours ago



Have you ever experienced what being "On cloud nine" feels like? If not, you can 'literally' feel it here in Vishakhapatnam district at Vanjangi Hills. The best view from the hills is when the sun's first rays hit and white cotton-like clouds can be seen up to the crest. The sight is nothing less than those described in fairytales. It is the main tourist attraction in Andhra Pradesh and post-trek, the view is simply majestic.