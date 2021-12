.

Watch: Helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat seconds before the crash Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 28 minutes ago

Tourists treading along the Nilgiri mountain rail track recording the last few seconds before the ill-fated IAF helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat met with an accident. The chopper is seen disappearing into the mist while the rotor sound wanes off and stops completely. Tourists are wondering and clueless whether the chopper fell or not.