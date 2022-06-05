.

'We have only one earth': Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on World Environment Day

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art on the Puri Beach to mark the World Environment Day. The day is celebrated on June 5 for creating awareness and to protect the environment. In a post on Twitter, Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a picture of his artwork and it garnered several likes and retweets. "#WorldEnvironmentDay My SandArt at Puri beach in India with message ''We have #OnlyOneEarth & we need to take care of her not just for us but also for our future generations," his tweet read.