Published on: 31 minutes ago

In a ruthless incident in Jaipur, a man smashed a street dog to death by crushing its head with a heavy rock. The incident was reported from the Siddharth Nagar Colony here on September 27. CCTV footage of the disturbing incident shows a man throwing a huge rock at a sleeping dog on the street, aiming it directly at its head. The injured dog can be seen trembling in pain, tossing and wagging its tail in agony for about two minutes, while the culprit decides to stand and watch the animal die. The culprit has been identified as Ramchandra Meena, who is a resident of the same area. Maryam Abuhaidri, an animal activist, has filed a complaint against him at the Airport Police Station and urged people to notify the authorities in case of such incidents. The police have registered the complaint and are investigating the matter further.