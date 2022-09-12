.

Watch: Stray dog attacks boy in Kerala's Kozhikode; visuals go viral

Kozhikode: In another incident of a grievous dig bite, a video of a stray dog attacking a boy in the Arakkinar village in Kozhikode is doing rounds on the internet. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon. In the CCTV footage, the boy can be seen riding a bicycle when a stray dog starts chasing him and eventually attacks him. The dog jumps over him, making him fall to the ground. The boy tries to get rid of the dog, but the canine tightens its grip on the boy's hand. Later the boy rushes toward his home dragging the dog along with him and only after that does the dog leave him.