Watch: Star twin Pandas at French zoo hit scales ahead of first birthday Published on: 11 hours ago

Star twin Pandas at the French zoo hit the weighing scale ahead of their first birthday. The Beauval Zoo weighed Panda twins Yuan Dudu and Huan Lili two days before their first birthday. "The twins have begun gaining weight. They have a very good growth curve, and it's really very positive. Everything is going well," says an official of the zoo.