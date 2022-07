.

A recent video of BCCI President and former Indian team skipper Sourav Ganguly has surfaced from London, where 'Dada' is seen celebrating his birthday with his daughter Sana by his side. After cutting the birthday cake at a London restaurant earlier in the day, Ganguly was seen shaking a leg, joining in on the rhythms of the Bollywood number 'London Thumagda' alongside his companions.