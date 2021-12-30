.

Watch: Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy!



A pair of beavers at the Oregon Zoo enjoyed a snowy walk on Wednesday while collecting some tree branches. The zoo in Portland says the pair, named Filbert and Maple, are their branch managers. Beavers are native to North America, Europe and Asia. They are the second-largest rodents in the world and the largest in North America and Eurasia. They are primarily nocturnal and spend most of their time eating and constructing, and are known for building dams and lodges using tree branches, mud, rocks, etc.