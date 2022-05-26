.

Watch: Situations in Srinagar remain grim after Yasin Malik verdict Published on: 45 minutes ago

The situation in the state capital and surrounding areas remained gloomy after Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment on Wednesday in a terror funding case. While many of the Kashmiris demonstrated staged protests against the Supreme Court's decision, many others also resorted to violent ways such as stone-pelting. A huge posse of police was deployed to curb violence.