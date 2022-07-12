.

Shakambari festival begins; Devotees make unique vegetable, fruit garlands

Vijayawada (AP): The three-day Shakambari festival began at Vijayawada's Durgamalleswara Swamy temple. All the arrangements prior to the celebrations were completed. Devi Shakambari is adorned with vegetables and fruits as part of the fete. Legend has it that Goddess Durga takes the form of Mother Shakambari during this period to feed the hungry souls. Devotees offer vegetables and fruits to Devi Shakambari. On the occasion, temple premises, as well as sanctum sanctorum, are beautifully decorated with vegetables and fruits.