Watch: Seized liquor worth Rs 2 crore since 2019 destroyed in AP's Ongole Published on: 14 minutes ago

Liquor worth Rs 2 crore was destroyed by the Special Enforcement Bureau officials in Ongole of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The bottles of liquor seized from smuggling in the district from 2019 till date have been kept in one place. Later, the liquor bottles were destroyed with a road roller. The liquor was smuggled from Goa, Telangana, Maharashtra and other states to Andhra Pradesh. Prakasam District SP Malika Garg, who was present on the occasion, said, "The Special Enforcement Bureau officials are putting an iron hand on alcohol smuggling. The officials would take stern action if anyone was found guilty of illegal activities."