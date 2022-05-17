.

Published on: 1 hours ago

A group of street dogs attacked and severely injured a school going student in the Sinnar area of Nashik on Monday. The boy, reportedly walking to school from Ashat Sinnar's public library area here, was severely injured as he tried to escape the bunch of barking dogs. A CCTV footage that captured the incident shows a few locals rescuing the child after a couple of hesitant attempts. The injured boy was soon admitted to a private hospital as he suffered serious injuries on his neck, back and hands. As these dangerous street dogs are rampant in the area, the locals have demanded action from the Sinnar Municipality authorities in the matter.