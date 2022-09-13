.

Mumbai school bus catches fire moments after students deboard Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Mumbai: A shocking incident of a school bus catching fire moments after the students emptied it has come to the fore. The incident was reported from the Khargar area of Mumbai on Monday. The concerned bus carrying around 20 students belonged to the People's Education Institute. A fire brigade was called immediately and the fire was brought under control. All the students safely evacuated the bus before it went up in flames. The reason of the blaze was not immediately known.