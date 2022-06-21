.

Watch: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of PM Modi Published on: 2 hours ago

On the eve of the International Day of Yoga, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on June 20 created sand art of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Puri. International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015. Using around six tonnes of sand, Pattnaik created the sculpture on the theme of ‘Surya Namaskar’. Students of his sand art school joined hands with him to complete another sand art in an area of 3,500 sq ft showing ‘Surya Namaskar’. Sudarsan Pattnaik said, “I created the sand sculpture of Narendra Modi because he has a big hand in popularising yoga at the international level. We always try to do something different through sand art.” Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted on the 8th Yoga Day, "On the occasion of 8th. #InternationalYogaDay, presenting my Sand Art at Puri beach to the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for his dedication and contribution to promote Yoga throughout the world. #SuryaNamaskar #YogaDay. #YogaForHumanity"