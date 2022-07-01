.

The famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Friday. Meanwhile, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created 125 sand chariots and a sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath on Puri beach in Odisha. Taking to Twitter, Sudarshan said, with 'the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath we have created 125 Sand Rath at Puri beach for RathaYatra. We broke our own Limca Book of the Record that was created in 2016 with 100 Sand Rath." Patnaik also urged the people not to use single-use plastic and pollute the Jagannath Dham.