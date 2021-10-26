.

Watch: Salman Khan reveals why he doesn't have leading lady paired opposite him in Antim Published on: 2 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): The trailer of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim got launched here on Monday. At Antrim trailer launch, Salman was asked why his character in the film has no leading lady paired opposite him. To which the 55-year-old actor replied that his character in the film is "beautiful without a heroine." Salman also said that the team did not want to dilute the essence of the character by adding a romantic angle to it. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana.