Mumbai (Maharashtra): A passenger was trying to board a moving train but he could not enter the coach as he lost his balance and fell into the space between the platform and the train. Train number 22945 Saurashtra Express was on its way from Mumbai Central Railway Station. Harendra Singh, an RPF constable, was on duty at the station, rushed towards the passenger, and pulled him out of the gap instantly, thus saving his life. CCTV footage of Mumbai Central Railway Station captured the entire incident. The video is now making rounds on social media. Netizens are lauding the efforts of the RPF constable Harendra Singh for saving the passenger's life in time.