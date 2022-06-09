.

Watch: Royal Enfield rider has a lucky escape after his bike catches fire Published on: 39 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A young man had a lucky escape when his Royal Enfield burst into flames as he was riding it on Valluvar Kottam Road on Wednesday. According to sources, he realized that the bike was getting too hot and therefore pulled it over. In a few moments, the bike suddenly caught fire while he was looking down. A fire brigade was called, though the man fetched some water from a nearby restaurant and the fire was quickly brought under control. The fire brigade team of Nungambakkam reached the spot and doused the fire. A subsequent investigation revealed that the burned Royal Enfield bullet bike was two years old. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.