Published on: 56 minutes ago

Tigress T 61 died on Friday in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur located in the Ranthambore district. The tigress's carcass was found in the Jamoda forest area of ​​zone number 7 of Ranthambore. On receiving information on the death of the tigress, the forest department officials reached the spot and sent the body to the Rajbagh Naka forest post. Later, the body was cremated after the postmortem. According to forest officials' prima facie, the cause for the death of tigress T 61 was due to fall from a high cliff. However, the exact cause of the death of the tigress will be known only after the post-mortem report comes.