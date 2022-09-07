.

Watch: Ramoji Film City tourism fair in Ahmedabad attracts swarm of visitors

Scores of visitors have been thronging the stalls put up by Ramoji Film City at the event 'Travel Trade Show' organized on the campus of Gujarat University. The three-day travel show that commenced on September 6 has turned out to be a huge hit among visitors. People were found enquiring about destination weddings, amusement parks, scenic shooting locales spread over the 2000 acres of land, hotels, and hospitality.