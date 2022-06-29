.

Watch: Rajasthan Police captures murderers of the Udaipur beheading Published on: 42 minutes ago

A video of the police intercepting the two accused of the heinous Udaipur beheading of a tailor is going viral. The accused can be seen attempting an escape on a motorcycle with their faces covered with helmets as the police trace them. Identified as Mohammed Gos and Riyaz Akhtari, the two are currently under arrest and are lodged at an undisclosed location as the further investigation continues. The victim, identified as Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his own shop in Udaipur on Tuesday for supporting the comments made by Nupur Sharma wherein she had made some controversial remarks on the Prophet. The accused also videotaped the gruesome crime claiming to have attempted it to avenge the insult of Islam.