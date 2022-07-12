.

Watch: Rainwater surges down hillside amid heavy downpour

The unstoppable power of nature was on full display in Gujarat's Dang district. Rainwater was seen roaring down a hillside in the district as the State continued to receive heavy downpours. The sudden rush of water blocked traffic and awestruck commuters captured the incident on a video. The rivers Khapri, Ambika, Purna, and Gira are surging with heavy rainfall. The famous Gira Falls, Kosmal Falls, Girmal Falls of Dang district are also surging.