.

Watch: How railway staff saved woman who tried to alight from moving train Published on: 25 minutes ago



Shivamogga (Karnataka): Railway Police staff saved the life of a woman who tried to alight from a moving train in Shivamogga town railway station on Tuesday. The railway police staff's alertness and action were captured in CCTV of the station. Staff members, Jagdish, Santosh and Annappa immediately grabbed and pulled the woman away as she fell from the train