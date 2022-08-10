.

Watch: Pothole swallows man and his bike in parking space Published on: 5 hours ago

A video showing a man accidentally falling into a pothole is going viral on social media. The video shows a man reversing his bike and accidentally getting swallowed by a pothole behind. The victim here is trying to get his bike out of a parking area with a hole just behind him. As he tries to reverse it, the bike and the man both get swallowed by what seems to be a dangerously deep pothole. The video was shared on the social media platform Twitter by a meme page and has attracted more than a million viewers. The netizens have given mixed responses to the video with some laughing off at the incident while others feeling sorry for the man and his well-being. It is not yet known where the video is from or how the man was rescued.