Poonch, Rajouri turns white after fresh snowfall Published on: 24 minutes ago



Pir Panjal mountain range received fresh snowfall on Thursday. The Poonch and the Rajouri districts of the mountain range including Mendhar, Sarankot, Poonch, Mandi were pristine white owing to the fresh snowfall. The temperature, however, dipped further owing to the snowfall. Meanwhile, many other areas of the range also received rainfall.