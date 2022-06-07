.

Telangana: Police constables thrash gym trainer, video goes viral Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Secunderabad (Telangana): A 25-year-old gym trainer from Mettuguda suffered a leg fracture after Chilkalguda police beat him up for refusing to go with them to police station. The Chilkalguda police said they acted in self-defense while trying to take him into custody. A video that has gone viral, shows at least four cops trying to overpower Surya Arokia Raj. The cops are seen stepping on Arokia Raj to pin him down to the floor, while another is seen trying to hit him with a bamboo stick again by kicking him. Another cop is also seen kicking him on to the floor when he tries to take a helmet from the cop. According to Arokya Raj, he had an argument with another man regarding a bike. The man lodged a complaint in the Chilakaluguda police station. Four constables came to his house at 11 pm and asked him to come to the police station. He told the police officers that it was late night and he will come in the morning. After this four constables started beating him. The victim received severe injuries all over his body and a fracture in his leg. After the tussle, a large number of local residents gathered around the house. After that the police were forced to leave him alone. The locals rushed the victim to the hospital. The police constables alleged that Arokya Raj tried to attack them before they retaliated.