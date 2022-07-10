.

Watch: Police constable rescues man getting washed away in stream

Pune(Maharashtra): Police constable Saddam Shaikh of Dattawadi police station in Pune, Maharashtra rescued a man from getting washed away in a stream near Bagul Udyan in Pune. The victim is identified as Swapnil Pote, a lawyer. The police constable Saddam Sheikh who spotted a man getting washed away jumped into the stream and pulled him out. After getting to know that the lawyer wanted to die by suicide, police are trying to seek more information.