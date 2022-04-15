.

Watch:Rongali Bihu celebration begins in Assam with 'Goru Bihu'

The people of Assam are celebrating Rongali Bihu with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor. The people of the state are very happy to be able to celebrate Bihu after a two-year-long gap following Covid restrictions. The week-long Bihu celebrations in Assam started with Goru Bihu, dedicated to livestock. On the first day of Rongali Bihu - the cattle are washed, smeared with a paste of fresh turmeric, and black lentils while people sing to them. Based on the yearly weather calendar, there are three types of Bihu: Bohag or Rongali which is celebrated in April, Kati or Kartik celebrated in October, and Magh or Maghar Domahi which falls in January every year. Many Bihu celebration committees in Guwahati and other parts of the state have organized week-long Rongali Bihu programs.