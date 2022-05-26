.

Passengers perform "Garba" to overcome boredom at Ratlam Railway Station

A train reached the platform ahead of the scheduled time after which ten of passengers to overcome their boredom started performing "Garba" on the platform. A video of the same is also shared by the Rail Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw with the note, "Majama. Happy Journey." The Viral video is of Ratlam Railway Station, Madhya Pradesh, where the Bandra-Haridwar train arrived 20 minutes early at the Ratlam station around 10.15 pm on Wednesday night. Though the train has a 10-min stop at the station, but since it arrived 20 minutes early, the passengers had 30 minutes to spare and it all began there. The passengers danced to some popular Garba numbers such as Odhni Udi Udi Jaye, among others.