Yadagiri (Karnataka): An old man died of a snakebite after a snake he caught at his house bit him. The incident took place in Godihala village of Wadgera taluk in Yadagiri district. The deceased, identified as Basavaraj Pujari, used to catch snakes in his village which he later released on the outskirts of the village. On Saturday, he caught a snake that had entered his house. But his usual practice of transporting the reptiles turned deadly after the snake bit him more than 5 times while he was holding it. A photo of Pujari's dead body with the snake still clutched in his hand went viral on social media.