Published on: 33 minutes ago

Mayur Patil, a police constable from Mumba saved a girl from being stabbed. A man Anil Babar was trying to stab her girlfriend. She was trying to escape from his blows. Seeing this Patil stepped in and rescued her. He was stabbed in the arm in the process. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place at Wadala in Mumbai.