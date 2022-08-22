.

Watch: Crowd cheers MP Navneet Rana's dance performance with actor Govinda on Janmashtami Published on: 1 hours ago

At a Dahi Handi festival organized at the Navathe Chowk in Amravati on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, actor Govinda gave the audience a jolly performance on one of his popular Bollywood songs and also called MP Navneet Rana to join him. The actor was in the city as a chief guest for the Dahi Handi festival organized by the Yuva Swabhiman Sangathan. The dance performance by both Govinda and Rana received enthusiastic cheers from the audience. Navneet Rana's husband and MLA Ravi Rana was also present on the stage during the performance.