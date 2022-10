.

Watch: Monkey rides on back of a deer in Shivamogga Published on: 14 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a monkey riding on the back of a deer on the premises of Kuvempu University in Shivamogga district is going viral on social media. A monkey rides on the back of a deer taking a stroll around the university campus building in the video. This video was captured by the staff there.