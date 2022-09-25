.

Watch: Massive landslide in Tippi Falls area in Arunachal Pradesh, vehicles washed away Published on: 3 hours ago

A landslide in the Tippi waterfall area of ​​West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh washed away several vehicles on Saturday evening, official sources said. The landslide occurred due to heavy rains in the last two days, following which passengers using the Balipara-Chardwar-Tawang (BCT) road were advised to take the Orang-Kalkatang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tawang (OKSRT). Meanwhile, a Maruti Suzuki, Alto car, a Bolero pickup van, and an empty oil tanker were washed away 10 km from the landslide area in Tippi on Saturday evening, West Kameng Superintendent of Police said. “There were no casualties, and the drivers, handyman, and all passengers of the three vehicles escaped unhurt,” the police said.