A massive landslide has struck the Chopta-Tadag motorway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand since late Sunday night. Because of the landslide, a 30-meter stretch of the road caved in creating a havoc kind of situation among the villagers. As the region is witnessing heavy rainfall, till now more the 15 motorways got affected because of the landslide in the district. Gram Pradhan (Village head) Brijmohan Singh Negi said that landslides are happening continuously on the Chopta-Tadag motorway. "Villagers are spending sleepless nights fearing landslides. Many residential houses in the upper stretches have come under threat due to landslides. We have evacuated persons staying in houses but I urge the district administration to reach the spot and do the needful," he added.