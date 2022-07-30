.

One dead in Mumbai film set fire

Mumbai: One person died and one was injured as a major fire broke out on two adjacent film sets at Chitrakoot Grounds in suburban Andheri West on Friday afternoon. The incident took place at Level 2 fire in Andheri West near Star Bazaar on Link Road. The fire reportedly broke out on the set of the film built in the open ground around 4:30 in the afternoon. As soon as the information was received, three vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot. The cause of the fire, which started in a temporary pandal where some wooden items were stored, was not yet clear. According to civic officials, "a fire broke out on the set of a film in suburban Andheri (West) on Friday. The fire broke out around 4.30 pm on the set of the film set up at the Chitrakoot Ground adjacent to the Andheri Sports Complex. Smoke could be seen billowing from the spot. Ten fire engines have reached the spot to douse the flames. The fire is brought under control after five hours with the help of eight fire engines, five water jetties and other equipment. One person died and one injured as a major fire broke out on two adjacent film sets." General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees said, "the contractor who erected these sets was the same person who had erected the film set at Bangur Nagar which had caught fire a year and a half ago. Fires keep breaking out quite often (on film sets) and we fail to understand on what basis the municipal corporation gives permission to build sets. Fire safety rules should be followed."